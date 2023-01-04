Connable Office Inc. Sells 1,619 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $209.11 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $262.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.88 and its 200 day moving average is $222.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $1,223,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,208,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $1,223,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,208,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,581 shares of company stock valued at $14,180,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

