Connable Office Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $318.92 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 28,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.48, for a total value of $10,018,122.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,406,797.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 28,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.48, for a total value of $10,018,122.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $88,406,797.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,064 shares of company stock valued at $12,507,402. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

