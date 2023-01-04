Connable Office Inc. Takes $1.87 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,599,000 after buying an additional 238,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,379,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.19.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $385.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $628.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.88. The firm has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 389.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

