Connective Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $612,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. Schlumberger makes up about 2.0% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Raymond James began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,079,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $56.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.