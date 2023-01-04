Connective Portfolio Management LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after buying an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 217.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 2,097,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,130,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 823,505 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 184,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,315. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $30.42.

