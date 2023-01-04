Constellation Brands (STZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. Constellation Brands has set its FY23 guidance at $11.20-11.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $11.20-$11.60 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $227.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.21 and its 200 day moving average is $241.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.38.

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after purchasing an additional 178,034 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,028,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,914,000 after purchasing an additional 122,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,981,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 29.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 420,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,756,000 after buying an additional 95,983 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

