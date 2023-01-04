Constellation Brands (STZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. Constellation Brands has set its FY23 guidance at $11.20-11.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $11.20-$11.60 EPS.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Constellation Brands Stock Performance
Shares of STZ stock opened at $227.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.21 and its 200 day moving average is $241.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands
In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after purchasing an additional 178,034 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,028,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,914,000 after purchasing an additional 122,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,981,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 29.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 420,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,756,000 after buying an additional 95,983 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.