Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the November 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 990,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Constellium alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,370,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,665,000 after acquiring an additional 33,213 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 95,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 23.8% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 2,594,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 145,469 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Price Performance

Constellium stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 896,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. Constellium has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.94.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.56. Constellium had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.