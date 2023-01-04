Continuum Finance Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $4,333.42 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

