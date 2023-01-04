Contrasting Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) & Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Partners Bancorp and Bank of South Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partners Bancorp 16.90% 7.94% 0.65% Bank of South Carolina 30.78% 14.47% 0.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Partners Bancorp and Bank of South Carolina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partners Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Partners Bancorp and Bank of South Carolina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partners Bancorp $63.68 million 2.50 $7.41 million $0.61 14.52 Bank of South Carolina $21.42 million 4.33 $6.74 million $1.13 14.78

Partners Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina. Partners Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of South Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Partners Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Partners Bancorp pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of South Carolina pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Partners Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Partners Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Partners Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Partners Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Partners Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, term, purchase and refinance mortgage, bridge, equipment, home equity, agriculture, car, unsecured consumer, construction/permanent mortgage, and lot loans, as well as mobile home, boat, RV, and motorcycle loans; lines of credit; and business credit cards. In addition, it offers online bill payment, automated teller machine/debit card, merchant, transfer, cash advance and management, sweep, cash concentration, payroll direct deposit, and ACH origination services, as well as phone, mobile, and internet banking services. The company operates through 15 branches. The company was formerly known as Delmar Bancorp and changed its name to Partners Bancorp in August 2020. Partners Bancorp was founded in 1896 and is based in Salisbury, Maryland.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers secured and unsecured commercial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, consumer construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and mortgage originations, as well as paycheck protection program loans. It operates five banking house locations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.