Cornerstone Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $190.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

