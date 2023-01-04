Cornerstone Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $122.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.75. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

