Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after purchasing an additional 491,891 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,937,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,103,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,357,000 after purchasing an additional 101,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8,554.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 95,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 94,873 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $198.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $283.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.70.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

