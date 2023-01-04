Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.45 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.48 and its 200-day moving average is $123.08.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.