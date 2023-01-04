Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.8% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Family Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $247.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $265.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.18.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

