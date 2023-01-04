Cornerstone Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 62.5% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 59,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,981 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,884,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 242,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BAC opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $268.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.