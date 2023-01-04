Cornerstone Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $211.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $323.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.29.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

