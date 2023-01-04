Cornerstone Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 107.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

RYH stock opened at $288.26 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $248.94 and a one year high of $317.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.