Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 19.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 3.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $14.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM)
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.