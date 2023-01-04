Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 19.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $14.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 177.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

