Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.33

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 1583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CSAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Cosan Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan
About Cosan
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
See Also
