Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.33

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 1583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

CSAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cosan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Cosan by 302.9% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,868,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,077 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 77,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

