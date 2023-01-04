Cosmos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $149.88 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.92 billion and approximately $149.88 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $10.21 or 0.00060630 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00071471 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001107 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023447 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003780 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

