Cosmos Price Hits $10.25 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.93 billion and approximately $155.98 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $10.25 or 0.00060886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00070330 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023719 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003668 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

