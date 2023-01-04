CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) is Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 645,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for about 1.5% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $44,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,212 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,634,000 after purchasing an additional 403,931 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,965,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,039,000 after buying an additional 649,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,458,000 after buying an additional 131,548 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

