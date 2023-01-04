Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Position Increased by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Coterra Energy accounts for 1.9% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 703.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.