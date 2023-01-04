Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Neil Cathie Purchases 10,000 Shares

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Rating) insider Neil Cathie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,180.00 ($7,605.44).
Coventry Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98.
About Coventry Group
Recommended Stories
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
Receive News & Ratings for Coventry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coventry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.