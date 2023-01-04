Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Neil Cathie Purchases 10,000 Shares

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYGGet Rating) insider Neil Cathie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,180.00 ($7,605.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98.

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners, industrial hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

