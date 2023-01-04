Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Conduent worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 14,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Conduent Price Performance
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter. Conduent had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
See Also
