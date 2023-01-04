Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $6,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $6,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,500 shares of company stock worth $28,804,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.09.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.15. 741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.93 and a 200 day moving average of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

