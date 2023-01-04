Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,110,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,357,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,011. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $116.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.44.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

