Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,158 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. 4,511,686 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.