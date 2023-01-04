Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $210.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,316. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.63 and its 200 day moving average is $215.00. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.