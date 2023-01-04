Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,549,000 after buying an additional 1,965,930 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,356,000 after buying an additional 764,160 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,084.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 666,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 655,818 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,418,000 after acquiring an additional 291,323 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,024,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after acquiring an additional 116,881 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.78. 1,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,082. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.23.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

