Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.54. 5,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,218. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $50.04.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

