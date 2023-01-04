Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,898 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $36,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.26.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $246.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 46.66%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

