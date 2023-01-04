Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,671 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $16,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $54.94.

