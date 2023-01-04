Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $27.01 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.12% of First Republic Bank worth $27,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,114,000 after acquiring an additional 522,813 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,823,000 after acquiring an additional 547,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRC opened at $121.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.73 and a 200-day moving average of $137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $209.30.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.80.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

