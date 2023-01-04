Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,127. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $162.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $180.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

