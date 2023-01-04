Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 19,627 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 1.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $48,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,089,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,082 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,392,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after acquiring an additional 308,705 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 775,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,656 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 248,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53.

