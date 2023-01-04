Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 3,170 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $14,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Williams Companies
In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Williams Companies Stock Performance
NYSE WMB opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $37.97.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.
Williams Companies Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
