Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 3,170 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $14,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NYSE WMB opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

