Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $220.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $187.53 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.88 and a 200 day moving average of $235.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

