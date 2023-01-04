Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 153,353 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.05% of SEI Investments worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,895,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after purchasing an additional 452,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1,344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 318,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 722,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,006,000 after purchasing an additional 226,527 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.35 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 24.98%. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,235. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

