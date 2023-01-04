Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 178,264 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,264 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $10,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,971,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after buying an additional 1,617,330 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 934,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.10.

SYNH stock opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

