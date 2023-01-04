Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 28,654 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,654 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.4% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $38,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.6 %

SCHW stock opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.