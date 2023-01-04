Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 7,750 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $62.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.