Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Down 10.2% in December

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,400 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 780,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,004.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.75 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

