Cronos (CRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.49 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $12.67 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00071441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060646 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000229 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003636 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

