CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 963,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

CFB traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. 2,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,212. The stock has a market cap of $604.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.88 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 30.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

In other news, Director George Bruce sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 906.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

