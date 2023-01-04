CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $654,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 46.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 42,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.21. 21,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,278. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.13 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.70 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

