CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) CFO Sells $10,414.00 in Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $10,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 436,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,146.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Lafair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $12,611.60.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $17,449.60.

CS Disco Price Performance

Shares of LAW stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. 262,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,436. CS Disco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The company has a market cap of $357.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 44.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $34.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 66.5% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,704,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,794,000 after buying an additional 2,278,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 81.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 353,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after buying an additional 332,076 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 25.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,400,000 after buying an additional 296,722 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 20.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after buying an additional 258,911 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAW. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.31.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

