CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Trimmed by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,493 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

