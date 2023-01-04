CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,050 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 6.0% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

CVS traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.57. 92,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $121.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

