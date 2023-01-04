CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Trimmed by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

CVS opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average of $97.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.